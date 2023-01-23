Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys' NFC Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones reacts to the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs.
The Cowboys-49ers divisional round game came down to coaching. It should not surprise that Mike McCarthy was on the wrong end of that equation.
It all added up to another playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys and more questions about what needs to be done to get them over the hump. Prescott had two turnovers and led only one touchdown drive and the Cowboys fell short of the NFC title game for the 12th straight postseason trip, losing 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday. “I felt we were in a good situation to come in here and win this thing,” owner Jerry Jones said.
Behind a stifling defense, the 49ers eliminate the Cowboys for the second season in a row to move into the NFC championship game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dak Prescott is out-played by Brock Purdy, and the 49ers are moving on while the Cowboys’ season is over
The Cowboys' season once again comes to an end at the hands of Kyle Shanahan's 49ers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
