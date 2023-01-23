Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys' NFC Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers

Associated Press

It all added up to another playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys and more questions about what needs to be done to get them over the hump. Prescott had two turnovers and led only one touchdown drive and the Cowboys fell short of the NFC title game for the 12th straight postseason trip, losing 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday. “I felt we were in a good situation to come in here and win this thing,” owner Jerry Jones said.