While the city of Philadelphia was celebrating the soon-to-be crowned NFC East champions, things were a little less sunny in Texas.

Cameras caught Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as video of Boston Scott scampering into the end zone played in the owner's box. Not only did Eagles fans get to celebrate their team's victory, they also got to see the look of defeat on Jerry's face.

It's priceless.

The Cowboys went on to win their game against the Redskins but fell short in their quest to keep their season alive.

You know Eagles fans were going get their schadenfreude on.

Jerry Jones reacting to Eagles' game-clinching TD is pure schadenfreude originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia