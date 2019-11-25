Jerry Jones' praise of Patriots was a blatant warning to Jason Garrett

When Jerry Jones sees something, he says something.

And the Dallas Cowboys owner clearly felt the New England Patriots out-coached his squad Sunday.

Here's what Jones told reporters after the Cowboys' 16-9 loss to the Patriots during a windy, cold and rainy day at Gillette Stadium, via Boston.com:

"This is very frustrating. It's frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today."

Dallas made several errors on special teams, including a Brett Maher missed field goal, miscommunication on kick returns and back-to-back penalties on a fourth-down punt.

Jones used those errors to take a direct shot at Jason Garrett and the Cowboys' coaching staff.

"To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It's 100 percent coaching. It's strategy. It's having players ready.

" ... Special teams is nothing but coaching. Special teams is effort. Special teams is savvy. Special teams is thinking."

You could read between the lines of Jones' comments to infer he thought Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his staff out-classed Dallas on Sunday.

But Jones spared reporters that dot-connecting by stating that coaching mismatch in plain terms.

"I think you're going to get out-coached during this era when you come to New England," Jones said, via Boston.com.

"There's no question that [Belichick] saw the ball was going to be hard to handle. There's no question he put pressure on the people returning the kicks and the people handling the ball on special teams. There's no question that he used that to really put some special emphasis on it. So, yeah, I'm frustrated."

The Cowboys still lead the NFC East despite dropping to 6-5. But Jones' harsh comments should put Garrett on notice -- and remind Patriots fans of how good they have it with Belichick.

