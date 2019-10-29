Jerry Jones on a potential deadline deal: “Anything is possible”

The trade deadline arrives today at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Cowboys could be among the buyers.

“We’re always looking,” owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s plenty of time. Let’s say we have consideration in the mill. We’re giving it thought. . . . To that end, anything is possible.”

Last year, the Cowboys traded for receiver Amari Cooper, boosting their passing game. Earlier this week, Jones told Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the Cowboys could try to trade for a safety.

Potentially available safeties include Reshad Jones of the Dolphins and, possibly, Jamal Adams of the Jets. Earlier this year, Adams seemed to be disgruntled with the team that drafted him in 2017. After Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville, Adams seemed despondent regarding the ongoing struggles of the Jets.

Last week, the Cowboys traded for pass-rusher Michael Bennett.