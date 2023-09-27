Jerry Jones on plans for Ezekiel Elliott's return: Don't want to blow a surprise

The Cowboys host the Patriots this Sunday and that means running back Ezekiel Elliott will be back in Dallas for the first time since leaving the Cowboys this offseason.

Elliott spent seven seasons with the Cowboys before being released and eventually signing with the Patriots this offseason. Elliott left the team as their third leading rusher of all time and team owner Jerry Jones was asked about any special plans to welcome Elliott back to Dallas during a Wednesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“I don’t want to blow a surprise, and that’s a good enough answer for you,” Jones said.

While Jones is keeping any plans for Sunday under wraps, he didn't hide his esteem for Elliott.

“I know that he was one of the best teammates that I’ve had the privilege of seeing on the Cowboys,” Jones said. “For his team, he was inspirational. He was inspirational before the games, his practice habits were off the charts – he just would basically practice as though every play was for all the marbles. He had very unique skills as a running back, and boy, he could lower that pad and lower that center of gravity."

Elliott has 28 carries for 122 yards and six catches for 21 yards so far this season.