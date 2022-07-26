Jerry Jones opens up Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opens up Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Kolton Miller named among NFL's best tackles
We look at 53-man roster predictions for the Ravens before 2022 training camp kicks off
Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory is set to start his first training camp in Denver on the physically unable to perform list. According to multiple reports, the Broncos will be placing Gregory on the list before the first practice of camp. Gregory will be eligible to come off the list at any point and Mike [more]
"It feels great to be a part of a professional locker room," Allen said when asked about how things have been under #Jaguars new HC Doug Pederson.
The NFL wants a piece of the streaming action. In a launch that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is calling “an important day in the history of the National Football League,” the TV juggernaut is launching a streaming offering called NFL+ on Monday, hoping to entice fans to subscribe with features built around smartphones and tablets. […]
The Bears finally have their entire 2022 draft class under contract. Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker took his time agreeing to a four-year deal with the team, but the Bears announced that it was done as their full squad reported to training camp on Tuesday. The team drafted 11 players overall this April and Brisker joined [more]
It’s officially training camp season. By the end of the day on Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams will have welcomed their full set of players and opened training camp. Practices are set to start around the league on Wednesday with the league set to hold “Back Together Saturday” this weekend to show live coverage of [more]
“It was, and still is, my appreciation for cannabis that helped me to realize my potential for greatness outside the game of football.”
Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers.
Von Miller learned a hard lesson after talking trash to Tom Brady during last year's NFL playoffs
Here is the three-option plan Chicago made as the new stadium design for the Bears at Soldier Field.
Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning no longer is the consensus top prospect in the 2023 class.
The Bears made a big addition to the offensive line with the signing of OT Riley Reiff to a one-year deal.
The Athletic's Mike Sando polls NFL coaches and executives every year on QB tiers and Matthew Stafford was voted as a 2nd tier QB.
An anonymous NFL coach welcomes the 49ers bidding farewell to Jimmy Garoppolo and starting Trey Lance at quarterback this season.
What was the reasoning behind the Patriots going coordinator-less for the first time since 2010? Head coach Bill Belichick offered (some) insight Tuesday.
The Packers QB might be a Con Air fan.
Bill Belichick shares his initial reaction to the news of former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola retiring from the NFL.
Steelers rookies and veterans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, but it looks like the team will be moving forward without one member of their offensive backfield. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. Edmunds, whose brother Terrell plays safety for the Steelers, [more]
In 2017, the Bengals could have had quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the ninth pick in the draft. Instead, they took receiver John Ross. That mistake has football consequences, and business ones, too. At a time when the Bengals are bracing for the looming requirement to pay a big-money deal to quarterback Joe Burrow, owner Mike [more]