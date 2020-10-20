Jerry Jones is “OK” with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan

At a time when no Cowboys fans are OK with the performance of first-year defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, the guy who matters mosts is.

Appearing Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, team owner/G.M. Jerry Jones said he’s “OK” with Nolan.

“I like the way we came out last night defensively,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I thought we had a good plan for the skills of [Kyler] Murray and what the Cardinals presented us. These aren’t excuses.”

Folks like Gregg Williams would say that the 38 points surrendered last night weren’t the fault of the defense. Based on how last night’s game went, it’s not a crazy thought. The Dallas offense couldn’t get going, and a pair of Ezekiel Elliott fumbles resulted in an early 14-0 hole.

Besides, Nolan didn’t hire himself. The Cowboys opted to bring in a coordinator who runs a defense that doesn’t mesh with their personnel. Instead of pointing to this disconnect as a way to reel in expectations, the Cowboys reveled in the hype — and then stepped on the rake.

So Nolan isn’t going anywhere for now, even if every Cowboys fan would like to give him a non-stop ticket to Sh-tcanned City.

