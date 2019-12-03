Jerry Jones: Nothing in my mind says we can’t take it to the house

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t firing head coach Jason Garrett and he isn’t giving up his hopes for a fairytale ending to the 2019 season.

That was a point that Jones made clear during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. The Cowboys have lost two straight games and three of their last four during a string that’s soured many people on their chances of success come the postseason.

Jones continues to see things through rose-colored glasses, however.

“I look at our team with our skillset and I look at other teams with theirs, and there’s nothing in my mind that jumps out at me that we can’t be playing well enough to take it to the house,” Jones said.

In theory, the Cowboys could put everything together and go on a roll heading into the postseason. The on-field evidence does little to suggest that’s a likely development, but they can start proving that incorrect in Chicago on Thursday night.