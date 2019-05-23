Jerry Jones not worried about Ezekiel Elliott's Las Vegas incident: Status 'not impacted'

Jerry Jones is not concerned about an act of violence from one of the Dallas Cowboys’ most prominent players.

And he doesn’t expect the NFL to levy any penalties for Ezekiel Elliott’s weekend incident in Las Vegas.

This sounds familiar.

Earlier this week video emerged of Cowboys running back Elliott shoving a security guard to the ground at a Las Vegas music festival.

The video obtained by TMZ shows Elliott in an argument with a woman at the Electric Daisy Carnival held last weekend. Elliott does not have a physical altercation with the woman.

Elliott shoved guard, was handcuffed

The video cuts later to Elliott challenging a security guard, whom he eventually shoves to the ground. Elliott was subsequently led off in handcuffs.

Elliott escapes criminal charges thanks to victim

Las Vegas police told TMZ that Elliott wasn’t arrested after the security guard declined to press charges.

"On Sunday, May 19, 2019 at approximately 3 a.m. LVMPD officers working at EDC observed from a distance an adult male, later identified as Elliott, push a security officer to the ground," a spokesperson told TMZ.

"Two officers approached and placed Elliott into handcuffs while they investigated the incident. The security guard who was the victim of the misdemeanor battery, refused to press charges and officers escorted Elliott a short distance away and he was released."

On Monday, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told the Dallas Morning News that the incident won’t impact the team’s negotiations with Elliott on a long-term deal, noting that “It’s so unfair to comment at this point.”

Jerry Jones: ‘His status has not been impacted’

On Thursday, the big boss weighed in. Team owner Jerry Jones told The Morning News that he wasn’t concerned about the incident.

“The main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting in terms of his status with us,” Jones said. “His status has not been impacted in any way. Frankly, I know how conscientious he’s been in the offseason, and that’s good enough.”

We’re not sure what “conscientious” means in this context. Shoving a security guard to the ground and escaping criminal charges solely because the victim in the incident declined to press charges doesn’t really fit the definition.

He’s taken selfies with Dallas sports fans and made some appearances at charity and leadership events. He offered to pay funeral expenses for a slain prep football star. Maybe that qualifies.

It appears to be just enough for Jones to brush off off-field violence.

Familiar refrain from Jones

Jones has previously talked about Elliott having a “wonderful heart” and “bright soul.”

Maybe he does. He also has a history that includes accusations of domestic violence that landed him a six-game suspension from the league and video of him pulling a woman’s shirt down at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

And now this.

But we shouldn’t expect Jones to be concerned. This is the man who gave Greg Hardy a job.

