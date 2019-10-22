Jerry Jones not expecting to make blockbuster trade this year

It was exactly a year ago today the Cowboys addressed the need for a receiver with a trade for Amari Cooper. They gave up their first-round choice in 2019, which Oakland used to take safety Johnathan Abram with the 27th overall choice.

Assuming they re-sign Cooper, who is in the final year of his contract, the Cowboys appear to have won.

In 16 games with the Cowboys, Cooper has made 91 catches for 1,346 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Cowboys were 3-4 when they traded for Cooper last year. They are 4-3 this year and not looking to make any moves as the trade deadline approaches.

“I think probably knowing that we had at this time last year, in the vicinity, we had an idea we might be getting to talk about Amari,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “Based on what we have a sense of that you might look at, I don’t see the likelihood that it was anywhere the likelihood. Matter of fact, probably not even in the same universe as likelihood we would do something like Amari or frankly anything close to that.”

Jones all but admitted if the Cowboys had lost to the Eagles, he might have viewed it differently. He and the Cowboys are convinced — despite the three-game losing streak that included an inexplicable loss to the Jets — they have the talent to compete for a Super Bowl title this year.

“This is a confidence-builder for me on our team,” Jones said of the 37-10 victory over the Eagles on Sunday. “It is.”

The Cowboys have made other mid-season trades, including with the Lions for Roy Williams and with the Seahawks for Joey Galloway. Those didn’t work out as well as Cooper has, though.