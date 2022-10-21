Jerry Jones not denying he cursed at Robert Kraft at owners’ meeting

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t denying the heated verbal exchange he reportedly had with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at an owners’ meeting on Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported the incident occurred during a vote on whether to open up negotiations for a new contract for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

During a disagreement, Jones allegedly told Kraft, “Don’t [expletive] with me.” When asked about the incident, the Cowboys owner didn’t deny it happened. He even went as far as admitting he should have used better language.

“In this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste,” Jones said on 1053 The Fan, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

The owners voted and agreed with a 31-1 vote to work towards a new contract for Goodell. Jones was reportedly the lone dissenter.

