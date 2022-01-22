Jerry Jones not changing glare issue that affected 49ers-Cowboys game

Jones says he won't adjust glare issue that affected 49ers-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys have no plans to address the glare issue that affected his team in their wild-card round loss to the 49ers.

"I wish to hell all I had to worry about was a ball hitting the screen or a little sun getting in there," he told @1053thefan. "No. Thatâ€™s about 10,000 on my list of things to worry about. And no, weâ€™re no going to do anything." pic.twitter.com/Mhb55DWgWh — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 21, 2022

The issue flared up when Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson appeared to duck and lose sight of a critical third-down pass during last week's game against the 49ers.

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson just doesn't have a chance. "I turned around and couldnâ€™t see Dak or the ball." Note, the sun's glare doesn't move from time play called. Cowboys should know own stadium better, plan accordingly rather than call a third-down route straight into glare. pic.twitter.com/NHMyXiCDer — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

The glare wasn't the only issue with AT&T Stadium during the 49ers' victory, as Cowboys punter Bryan Anger also nailed the massive scoreboard above the field, resulting in a rare do-over on the play.

Jones was extremely frustrated with the Cowboys' performance in the loss to the 49ers, and did not commit to Mike McCarthy returning as the Dallas head coach in 2022.

"I'm very, very frustrated and upset. You can call it COVID, you can call it anything, but we have used up some very talented players over the last few years," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"I'm not going to get into any conversations that I've had with anybody relative to anything to do with the staff," Jones said. "I understand the interest in it, but there's nothing compelling me. I've got everyone under contract that I want to have under contract. And so that's where we are."

We could see some changes this offseason in Dallas, but adjusting for that remarkable glare apparently will not be one of them.

