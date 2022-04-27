Jerry Jones: I have no information that affects Kelvin Joseph’s status

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph‘s involvement in a murder investigation has led to questions about whether he’ll be charged with a crime or disciplined by the NFL, but he’s participating in the team’s offseason program as usual for the moment.

During a Tuesday press conference, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he doesn’t have any reason to believe that will change.

“It’s under investigation,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t know any more than I’ve seen written. I have no information that impacts his status this time of year. He;s very active and involved in getting ready for the upcoming season.”

Joseph has admitted to being a passenger in a car during a drive-by shooting in March that left a man dead. Two arrests were made in the case after Joseph spoke to police.

