Jerry Jones will never allow a second NFL team in Dallas | You Pod to Win the Game

Earlier this week, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he believes Dallas could support a second NFL franchise. So Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab and Eric Edholm explain how that is a horrible idea, and would likely never happen. Reason number one being Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Reason number two? If you think the Chargers are currently a so-called stepchild in Los Angeles, moving to Dallas would be much worse.

