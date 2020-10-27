Jerry Jones mini-meltdown shows things might be falling apart in Cowboys land

Jerry Jones has hilarious mini-meltdown on Dallas radio originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Five days before the Eagles face the Cowboys for the first time this season, the entirety of Dallas's organization seems to be feeling pressure.

Including the man at the top.

Already missing his franchise (?) quarterback in Dak Prescott, and now losing Andy Dalton to the concussion protocol, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is staring down yet another season without a playoff berth. The offense can't score. The defense is terrible. Things are bad in Big D.

And on Tuesday morning, during Jones's weekly radio appearance in Dallas, you could tell he's starting to sweat.

Check out this fascinating (and hilarious) interaction between Jones and 105.3 The Fan's Shan Shariff:

"SHARIFF: Does your team have a leadership void?

"JONES: Uh, when - where, in the offensive line?

"SHARIFF: Just overall.

"JONES: But seriously, where would you have a leadership void? Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? Is it - I'm not trying to be cute here. The answer's no.

"SHARIFF: I'm asking -

"JONES: Well, just shut up and let me answer. No.

"SHARIFF: Jerry, when you go into the locker room and you see the -

"JONES: I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there's no leadership void, in my eyes. Now that's your answer. Let's move on."

That's one spicy meatball!

Check out the reaction from the 105.3 hosts when Jones spouted off:

Folks, Jerry is not pleased with anything right now.

And, on one hand, it's hard to blame the guy for being frustrated. Entering this season, Jones and the Cowboys saw a winnable division in the NFC East - and they were right. But a tough start became infinitely worse because of an awful injury to Prescott, and now Dallas is starting a guy named Ben DiNucci in the Cowboys' biggest game of the season so far vs. the Eagles. It's enough to drive a guy to yell "shut up and let me answer" on the radio.

On the other hand... I'm always going to enjoy the Cowboys struggling, especially if it means Jones is angry.

The Eagles face the Cowboys at the Linc on Sunday night. Here's hoping the Birds can continue to frustrate Jerry.