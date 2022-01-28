Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy was never in jeopardy, Dan Quinn has signed multi-year extension

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he was never considering firing head coach Mike McCarthy, and that his major focus since the Cowboys’ playoff loss has been keeping defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Jones told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that he and McCarthy have been working together to keep Quinn in Dallas rather than leaving for a head-coaching job, and that Quinn has agreed to a multi-year extension to remain with the Cowboys.

“My goal was to keep the continuity of this group together. We met many times face to face with Dan, myself and Mike, to coordinate and talk to him,” Jones said. “We were very much in a competitive environment because we felt Dan did have the opportunity to be a head coach.”

Quinn interviewed with the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Giants, and Vikings while declining a chance to interview with the Jaguars, but he has ultimately decided to stay in Dallas.

