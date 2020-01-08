Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy’s availability was fortuitous

The Cowboys officially introduced Mike McCarthy as their new head coach at a press conference at their facility in Frisco and team owner Jerry Jones opened the event by sharing some of what made McCarthy an appealing candidate for the team.

Jones said McCarthy’s experience with a “storied and historic franchise” in Green Bay was important because it involved working with the “very high” expectations that are in place in Dallas. Jones said he felt it was the franchise’s good luck to have a coach with that experience as well as a Super Bowl win.

“His availability was fortuitous for this franchise,” Jones said.

Jones compared it to his good fortune of having the first overall pick to use on Troy Aikman in his first draft after buying the Cowboys. That eventually paid off with Super Bowl wins and the Cowboys’ hope is that landing McCarthy can bring them similar success in the near future.