Jerry Jones: Michael Gallup unlikely to play season opener as Cowboys take conservative approach

Receiver Michael Gallup is on the 53-player roster because the Cowboys believe he has a chance to play within the first four games. Does that mean the season opener?

Probably not, owner Jerry Jones said this week.

“If this were the Super Bowl, Gallup would be lining up and playing,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “If Tampa were the Super Bowl, he would be lining up and playing. And, so, we’re going to be cautious — not cautious, but conservative — with him. He won’t be out there more than likely against Tampa, but if it were the Super Bowl, he would be out there. He’s that ready.”

Gallup didn’t undergo surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament until Feb. 10 after tearing it in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals.

His rehab has gone swimmingly.

“Looks excellent,” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He’s getting close. He’s hit every target. His rehab is going very smooth. Just staying on the plan. He’s still working in the rehab group.”

Gallup caught 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season and re-signed with the team this offseason. After trading Amari Cooper, the Cowboys are counting on Gallup to be their No. 2 receiver.

