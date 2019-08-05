Jerry Jones makes Dak Prescott-Tom Brady comparison after contract news

There's setting high expectations for your quarterback ... and then there's comparing him to the greatest of all time.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did the latter Sunday while discussing the contract situation of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is in line for a substantial pay raise.

Upon hearing that Brady had agreed to his own contract extension, Jones said the following, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

"Well, I didn't know about it, Brady's deal. But just that it's the best example of what you can do with a quarterback that has leadership and skills and work ethic, and Brady is all that.

"Without saying something that Dak doesn't want me to say, Dak enjoys many of those same kinds of skills and they came from about the same place in the race -- from the back of the pack.

"So that's what interests me about -- here he is two years later, if only. If only that could happen."

Prescott (135th overall) and Brady (199th overall) both were late-round draft picks who found success early in their careers. But Brady already had won a Super Bowl by the time he was Prescott's age (26), and the Cowboys QB -- who's never thrown more than 23 touchdown passes in a season -- has a long way to go to become an elite quarterback, much less get on Brady's level.

Jones apparently believes in Prescott, enough to insist that a deal will happen at some point. But when asked if Prescott would perhaps take a team-friendly deal like Brady (Prescott's comments this winter suggest he won't), the Cowboys owner zipped his lips.

"We won't get into that," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. There's other pressing issues."

