Jerry Jones likes the QB push play

For the quarterback push play to be banned by the league, at least 24 owners have to vote in favor of doing so. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie surely won't.

Neither will Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, apparently.

Appearing Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he's in favor of the maneuver.

"I’m all for it and I like the play," Jones said.

The Cowboys tried it on Monday night, but it did not work. That didn't change Jones's opinion.

"I'm OK with it," Jones said. "I like the play. I think there's a place for the play. . . . I'm all for implementing the emphasis on the scrum. The traditional scrum. . . . That doesn't bother me as much on this play."

If seven more owners feel that way, the quarterback push play will be here to stay.