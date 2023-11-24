Jerry Jones likes Cowboys linebackers but doesn't rule out interest in Shaq Leonard

The Cowboys are down a linebacker after placing veteran Leighton Vander Esch on injured reserve Oct. 16 with a season-ending neck injury. Veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard surprisingly became a free agent this week after clearing waivers.

The Colts cut Leonard on Monday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Thursday's blowout of the Commanders that the front office had a "short meeting" about Leonard before the game.

"We’ll see how we do with our evaluation and look at him pretty good," Jones said. "[We'll] look at some health things [with Leonard]. I know a lot of teams are looking at him, so I don’t want to give an indication of the degree of our interest with him."

Jones praised starter Damone Clark, who had nine tackles Thursday, and the team's other linebackers, including Rashaan Evans and Markquese Bell.

"We’ll just evaluate that," Jones said. "I sure like the way overall we’re playing – our linebackers are playing. I won’t be commenting right now whether Leonard is a viable alternative for us or not."

The Eagles, too, could use linebacker help with Nakobe Dean on injured reserve for the second time this season. He has a Lisfranc injury that could be season ending.

Jones was asked if he feels he's in competition with the Eagles for Leonard's services.

"Well, it doesn’t. . . ." Jones said. "Every time, they seem to be making some good decisions over there personnel-wise. I like our linebackers. So, I don’t want to imply one way or the other my interest in Leonard."