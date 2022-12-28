Jerry Jones lauds CeeDee Lamb's 'outstanding' recent play
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lauds wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's 'outstanding' recent play.
The Packers are in an interesting place currently
Week 17 NFL broadcast maps: Will your local market carry the Saints-Eagles matchup?
Pollard ranks ninth in the league in rushing yards, but he did not participate in Tuesday's practice, listed with a thigh injury. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
With nothing on the line, Doug Pederson will play his starters in Week 17.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Raiders have tough decision to make with QB Derek Carr
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
The 49ers have plenty going for them right now, but that doesn't mean they're immune to overreactions from the fan base.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
George Kittle recorded his career-high seventh and eighth touchdowns against the Washington Commanders -- but the first one wasn't really meant for him.
The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more complimentary of (Carr) or the way he handled it," McDaniels said of how the quarterback took the news.
The Eagles gave up a 3rd-and-30 on Saturday against the Cowboys and Jonathan Gannon answered for it on Tuesday. By Dave Zangaro