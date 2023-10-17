Jerry Jones: Last night's game was "disjointed" and "sloppy" for both sides

When Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday night's contest was a "high-level game between two teams that are really, really good," some thought there must have been another simultaneous doubleheader on ESPN and ABC. But, no, Staley was talking about Cowboys-Chargers.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a different assessment, during his weekly Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"I felt it was as disjointed or sloppy a game as — maybe that’s a strong word — for both sides," Jones said.

He went on to explain that the big penalties evened out, and he made the broader point that the league is set up for all things to even out.

While there are aspects of the game aimed at achieving competitive balance, penalties should not be "evened out." They should be called when they happen. If one side is committing more fouls than the other, it should not be even.

Regardless, the Cowboys got the win last night. And it gets them to 4-2. Which is far better than 3-3, especially with the Cowboys entering the bye week.