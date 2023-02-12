Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL.

This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that other owners currently are miffed at Jones for two specific reasons.

First, his comments about the construction of the Eagles — despite being substantively erroneous — were viewed as inappropriate by owners who believe that owners should never comment (especially negatively) on the things other teams are doing.

Jones lumped Philadelphia in the with Rams, as teams that have gone “all in” to win a Super Bowl, despite knowing that a bill will come due later. (Obviously, that’s not what the Eagles are doing.)

Second, there’s a potential battle simmering between Legends (partially owned by Jones) and NFL On Location (indirectly owned by the NFL’s owners via their acquisition of Endeavor stock in exchange for the business) over a deal to provide packages for the World Cup in 2026. Jones apparently believes he has the inside track to nailing down that specific slice of the broader FIFA pie.

While that means nothing to football fans, it means plenty to the owners, who don’t like it when one of them tries to engage in business competition with all of them. And it’s something to watch as time keeps on slipping, slipping, slipping into the future.

For today, Jones can simply sit back and repeatedly hum the title to the Steve Miller Band song from which that line comes.

Jerry Jones keeps ruffling his colleagues’ feathers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk