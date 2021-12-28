Jerry Jones jokingly says he wants to keep Washington's customized benches

Cowboys owner jokingly says he wants to keep WFT's customized benches originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In a battle of bench wars, the Dallas Cowboys got the last laugh over the Washington Football Team.

Washington brought its own customized benches to Sunday's game in Dallas, mirroring what the Cowboys did two weeks prior at FedEx Field. Yet, the benches didn't help Washington in any way, as the Burgundy and Gold were crushed on primetime by its biggest rival, 56-14.

Speaking on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Washington's decision to bring customized benches to AT&T Stadium. Jones had the perfect answer, trolling Washington after Dallas completed the season sweep of the reigning NFC East champions.

"Those benches, I'd just assume keep them if we can lock them down out there and maybe keep them out there permanently," Jones said.

The Cowboys owner went on to say that, of course, the benches were not actually going to stay in AT&T Stadium and that Washington owner Dan Snyder is "a good friend."

Still, though, Jones was not going to pass up the opportunity to troll Washington once more after Dallas dominated its division rival in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.

"We've had good luck with those benches," Jones said. "The bench story has been one that makes me smile a little bit."