Jerry Jones: Jimmy Johnson was a great coach, I f–ked it up

The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split.

Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas.

“He’s a great coach and I’m proud to have him as a friend, and proud to have the times that we — we just had a great experience,” Jones said.

Jones then appeared to be choking back tears as he said it was his own fault that things didn’t end better with Johnson.

“I’ve never been able to know why I f–ked it up.”

Jones indicated that one of the reasons he’s excited about the Cowboys playing in the Hall of Fame Game is so that he and Cowboys fans can be there when Johnson is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

