Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett offer support for Michael Gallup, after his brother's suicide

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13), shown at a practice in May, found out about his brother’s suicide after Sunday’s game. (AP)

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup found out about his brother’s suicide shortly after the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the organization offered its support on Monday.

Gallup’s status for Thursday’s game against the Washington Redskins seems to be in doubt, which is no surprise. Reports said he did not fly back with the Cowboys to Dallas after Sunday’s game. There are clearly more important things than football.

“Our team and our entire organization are deeply saddened by the news of Michael’s loss,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement via the team’s site. “His family is our family. We share in the grief and pain that comes with something so personal and tragic. We offer our support, care and comfort for Michael, and we ask that all of those who have sons and daughters and brothers and sisters join us in keeping Michael and his wonderful family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Jason Garrett: Cowboys supporting Michael Gallup

Reports from the Cowboys locker room after Sunday’s game said there was little celebration because of a tragedy with one of the players. Later it was reported that Gallup’s brother had committed suicide.

Gallup was born in Atlanta and went to high school in Monroe, Ga. near Atlanta. Gallup played in college at Colorado State and became a top receiver prospect in the draft. Dallas took him in the third round. He has 285 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches this season.

The Cowboys have to prepare for Thursday’s game, but coach Jason Garrett said the team will support Gallup.

“We just found out after the ballgame that his brother had committed suicide and just wanted to leave it at that,” Garrett said on 105.3 The Fan Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Obviously a very personal matter. We’re all behind Michael and supporting him and his family, and this is a very challenging time for him. We’ll take it moment by moment, day by day and give him all of our love and all of our support.”

