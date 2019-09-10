Jerry Jones: Imminent may be my opinion, may not be Dak Prescott’s

After the Cowboys throttled the Giants on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that agreement on a contract extension with Dak Prescott was “imminent.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones sounded a different note on Monday when he said “in due time [an agreement] will find its way.” He added that you’d have to ask his father what he meant by imminent because the elder Jones “has different meanings for different words.”

Jones was asked that question during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. His definition was pretty textbook, although he allowed that his read of the situation might not be shared by Prescott.

“It means ready to take place. Close. Near. About to happen,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Those types of things. . . . I think we are fast approaching an agreement . . . That might be my opinion. It might not be Dak’s opinion.”

A lot of words have been said about when Prescott might get a contract extension and what the extension will look like when it comes. Action has been in shorter supply, although it will only take one flurry of activity to change that.