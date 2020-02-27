Tight end Jason Witten has acknowledged that his desire to play another season in the NFL could lead him to join a new team this offseason, but he said his first choice is to remain with the Cowboys.

It sounds like that it is also Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ first choice for how things play out this offseason. Jones said on Thursday that he believes Witten remains an effective player and that he wants to see him continue to ply his trade in Dallas.

“I would hope that he would not ever be anything but a Cowboy,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I do think he can play. I think he can make a real contribution to the Cowboys.”

A contract as well as Witten’s role still need to get sorted out, but there doesn’t seem to be much of an impediment to making that happen on either side.

Jerry Jones hopes Jason Witten is never “anything but a Cowboy” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk