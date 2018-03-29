Jerry Jones hopeful NFL will clear Randy Gregory to play in 2018

Jerry Jones is hopeful NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstates Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory for the 2018 season. Gregory is in the process of applying for reinstatement after serving a suspension of more than a year.

“I am not confident [in Gregory being reinstated], but I do see where his heart is,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He is one the smartest people to have played this game. This is a tremendous step. He has had that same IQ since he has had these issues. That’s an issue. This is definitely a medical issue. There is no doubt in my mind about the medical. That is another campaign.

“It’s a pretty circuitous route. It has a lot of discretionary things to determine. There is a lot of subjectiveness. But he is doing very well. He’s got a lot to play for. He has a new baby. He has a lot going for him. He is very astute about knowing that. He has to do what a lot of us have had to do and that is to do better at 24 and 25 than when you were 20.”

Gregory, 25, has not played in the NFL since Week 17 of the 2016 season. The NFL banned him indefinitely for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

In 14 games over two seasons, the former second-round pick has one sack and 20 tackles.

“He is really a good person. That goes a long way,” Jones said. “He is smart. That is redeeming. Is there a chance he could get this figured out and be accountable and responsible? There is. Oh, there is one other little thing: He is one helluva football player.”