Jerry Jones: We haven’t met with Urban Meyer

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been adamant that the team will not fire head coach Jason Garrett during the season, but Garrett has no contract for 2020 and the team’s uninspired play this season has plenty of people expecting a change on the sideline once the year is out.

One name that’s been bandied about is former Utah, Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer has expressed general interest in the job, which Jones called a compliment.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones was asked about a report that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones met with Meyer recently.

“I can confirm that it’s absolutely not correct. We have not met with any coach,” Jones said.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reported last week that the younger Jones spoke with Meyer and there’s some wiggle room there as speaking on the phone isn’t the same thing as meeting with someone face-to-face. Either way, the elder Jones went on to say that the team could be interested in Meyer at some point in the future and their current losing streak ensures speculation about the next Cowboys coach won’t be going away.