Jerry Jones had no special information about looming cap increases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the strangest narratives associated with the new Dak Prescott contract goes like this: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was willing to make a four-year, $160 million commitment because he has unique knowledge that the new TV deals will make that a very affordable contract.

The truth is that everyone connected to the game knows it. Reports have emerged periodically and consistently for weeks. All indications are that the rights fees will skyrocket. There’s nothing unique about Jerry’s information; the contracts are coming, they’re going to be extremely lucrative, and they’re going to help the salary cap increase.

It’s unclear how this notion that Jerry had access to a TV contracts crystal ball got started. Regardless, it makes no sense. All owners know what’s coming. Does that mean they’ll all going to overpay for players? Hell no.

The Cowboys overpaid Dak because they overplayed their hand. They consistently thought Prescott would blink, taking something far less valuable than what he eventually used unprecedented leverage to obtain — a record signing bonus ($66 million), a record first-year payout ($75 million), and a record amount of money fully guaranteed at signing ($95 million). He got that with only a four-year commitment, one that can’t be involuntarily extended by the Cowboys via the franchise tag.

It’s no surprise that Jerry spent some time on Wednesday bolstering this phony narrative that he has inside information about the coming surge of cash and cap space.

“I’m pleased to say that I read someplace where, ‘Well Jerry’s got a good feel for where they’re gonna be on their [TV] contracts, and so that’s the biggest sign you got. He just signed Dak to a record contract,'” Jones said at the press conference announcing the contract. “Well, so be it. Yes. Exactly. I do feel good about our future. I feel great about our future.”

That sounds a lot better as the justification for paying so much money to Dak than saying, for example, “We played poker with Dak and lost our shirts.”

The reality for NFL franchises is that, even when they lose their shirts, they still win. The Cowboys will continue to make more and more money. Every team will continue to make more and more money.

For Dallas, the challenge will be putting a team around him with whatever cap space is available, this year and beyond, due to the fact that they ended up paying Dak so much more than they would have paid if they’d made him an offer he couldn’t refuse after the 2018 season, when he first became eligible for a long-term contract.

Jerry Jones had no special information about looming cap increases originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Sailing: A tale of two starts, America's Cup all square after day one

    Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.

  • Packers receive three compensatory draft picks in 2021 draft

    The Packers received a compensatory pick in the fourth round, fifth round and sixth round.

  • Chiefs release Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

    The Chiefs played Super Bowl LV without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Now they’ll be proceeding without both players this offseason. Kansas City has released both Fisher and Schwartz, the team announced Thursday morning. Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 draft, tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game victory [more]

  • Chiefs awarded 2 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL draft

    As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs are receiving a fourth and fifth-round compensatory pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Durant still out for Nets, who will be cautious with Griffin

    Kevin Durant will remain out for the rest of this week and it is unclear when he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup, meaning he will miss more than a month with a strained left hamstring. Blake Griffin also will be sidelined when the Nets open the second half Thursday against Boston, though he stressed he's not injured. Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 at Golden State.

  • Spoelstra: Leonard's words were 'distasteful and hurtful'

    MIAMI (AP) Meyers Leonard's coach and Miami Heat teammates offered no excuse Wednesday for his use of an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game earlier this week, nor did they make any effort to hide their disappointment in him in their first public comments about the incident. ''He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. Leonard's use of the slur began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon.

  • Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

    Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.

  • Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure

    Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure while factoring in the rollover money and explaining where it all comes from

  • Jusuf Nurkic is liking LaMarcus Aldridge trade speculation on social media

    Dare to dream. But, it doesn't seem too farfetched.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • Rafael dos Anjos responds to Islam Makhachev’s callout, willing to fight – with one condition

    Rafael dos Anjos is happy to oblige to Islam Makhachev's callout, but only if it leads to one thing.

  • Are you feeling this Dolphins’ orange throwback uniform concept?

    Are you feeling this Dolphins' orange throwback uniform concept?

  • Barcelona take comfort in pride restored against PSG as expectations are lowered

    The Champions League quarter-finals will be without them for the first time in 14 years yet Barcelona's exit in the last 16 at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday was greeted with optimism.

  • Observations: Notre Dame Blown Out By North Carolina In ACC Tournament

    The Fighting Irish’s stay in Greensboro, N.C., ended after two games with a 101-59 loss to the Tar Heels.

  • Osaka's sister Mari retires, saying she 'didn't enjoy' tennis

    Mari Osaka, the elder sister of four-time major-winner Naomi Osaka, has retired from tennis at the age of 24, explaining "it was a journey which I didn't enjoy".

  • The Bears are in a perfect position to end Russell Wilson's Seahawks career

    The quarterback believes the team he has been a part of for his entire career is holding him back. If he wants out, now is the time to strike Russell Wilson has been to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson is the latest franchise star to put himself forward for this offseason’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Wilson, his agent has been at pains to point out, has not officially demanded a trade from Seattle, but he has – in a delightfully passive-aggressive, Wilson-esque way – made it clear to the team’s decision-makers that he is unhappy with the direction of the franchise and that he would prefer to leave. According to a detailed report in The Athletic, Wilson is unhappy with the team’s roster construction, the style of head coach/chief decision-maker Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks’ offensive system. At the center of the rift are two practical elements. First, Wilson’s desire to play in a modern, pace-and-space system similar to that which the Kansas City Chiefs have built around Patrick Mahomes, with everything flowing through the quarterback. Second, Seattle’s awful offensive line, one that has ranked dead stinking last in pressure rate in three out of the past five seasons. Carroll is an old-school, pound-the-run, play-solid-defense, don’t-turn-the-ball-over, coach. That served Wilson and the Seahawks well during the early years of the duo’s partnership. Behind an all-time defense, a bulldozing run-game led by Marshawn Lynch, and the playmaking brilliance of Wilson, the team went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other. But as Wilson matured into one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the game and the roster around him disintegrated, Carroll did not evolve. He freed up the scheme and catered the system to Wilson in part, but the foundations remained run-first and risk-averse. Whereas Wilson looked in the mirror and saw Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning – quarterbacks with the freedom to change the play at the line of scrimmage and who had near-complete autonomy over the system – Carroll looked at his quarterback and saw a fantastic cog in his machine. The scheme still won out. All the while, Wilson was taking a beating – no quarterback has been hit more since he entered the league, and no quarterback has been hit at the same rate over a three-year span as Wilson has between 2018-2021. There was a change in philosophy last season though. After a three-year drum beat of #LetRussCook, an online movement that began to infiltrate the locker room – shorthand for Let Russell Wilson Pass More – Carroll handed Wilson the reins to the offense. Still: the quarterback was seen as a player, not a collaborator. He was not offered the kind of quarterback-coach partnership that Rodgers, Manning and Brady had at the peak of their powers, the kind that Wilson believes he has earned over nine years. “I know that I’m a great football player,” Wilson said last season. “I know I’ve been great, I know I will be great, and I know I’ll continue to be great.” And Wilson was great at the start of the 2020 season. Behind’s Wilson’s excellence, Seattle averaged four-and-a-half touchdowns per game over the first half of the season, the kind of total matched only by the Brady led Patriots of 2007, Manning’s 2013 Broncos, and the 2000 Rams – widely regarded as the best offensive teams of this century. It was a stunning rebuke of the Carroll doctrine. Wilson had finally been allowed to cook, and he proved to be the best chef in the game. Through eight weeks, he topped the MVP charts; even Mahomes could not keep pace. Wilson was able to maintain all of the efficiency that has defined his game with even more explosiveness. And then he cratered. After his best start to a season, Wilson flatlined over the final eight weeks. For the first time in his career, he finished outside the top 10 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, a measure of a quarterback’s down-to-down efficiency (Wilson has been a demigod of DVOA over the span of his career). In a blink, Carroll returned to the Seahawks’ style of old. When Wilson tried to offer some input into the gameplan in the middle of last season’s decline, he was rebuffed by the coaching staff. Wilson stormed out of the meeting. Like any great drama, Wilson’s real beef is not about how the team does things. It’s about respect. He wants to be a partner, a part of a decision-making board, not an employee. “The most important people in the building,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters back in 2018, “are the head coach and the quarterback.” Wilson wants to hold him to that. And then there’s his need for external respect. For all of his excellence, for all of the plaudits, Wilson has still never received a single MVP vote. By throwing more, by posting the kind of numbers he did over the first half of last season for 16 games, he thinks he can finally get his hands on the MVP – that stuff really, really matters to Wilson. At the most important position in the sport, Wilson has been the game’s most consistent performer for the better part of a decade, and this despite the sense that the Seahawks system has held him back. Seattle’s rebuttal is an obvious one: Wilson has been good because of the system and its risk-averse nature, not in spite of it. When the handbrake came off, it proved to be unsustainable. The eye test – which often involves Wilson running here, there, and everywhere to avoid pressure – does not jibe with the team’s assessment. Tired of getting hit. Tired of playing in a plodding system. Tired of not being the sole focus of the franchise, Wilson appears to want out. Like another unsettled quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, arming him with a ton of leverage over the Seahawks – he will have more say than the team on where he plays in 2021 and beyond if he does move. His agent told ESPN that while Wilson will not demand an official trade, he has made it known to the Seahawks hierarchy the teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to move to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears. Dak Prescott’s new bumper deal rules Dallas out, while it seems increasingly likely that Drew Brees will return for one final ride with the Saints. That leaves us with the Raiders and Bears. Chicago make the most sense. The only way for the Bears to improve this offseason is to trade for a game-changing quarterback, either Wilson or Watson. The Bears have two paths heading into 2021: they land a franchise-altering quarterback and are a playoff team with holes on the roster; or they improve marginally at quarterback – either with Mitchell Trubisky developing or by landing another option in free agency – and they fall short again. It’s impractical for Chicago to think their defense can hold up at a high level for another season. Wilson knows how quickly elite defenses age. They’re great, then they stink. A good defense is never as a reliable as a good offense: a defense requires 20 talented players, an excellent scheme and a savvy play-caller; an offense can thrive with a great quarterback and a couple of talented pieces. There are very few deals that the Bears should turn down. Hand over the roster sheet, ask the Seahawks what they want, and include whatever picks are needed to flesh out the deal. Put the pressure on Seattle to turn it down and on Wilson to say yes or no. Has this offseason noise been hot air? Are the Wilson comments and leaks about airing grievances, about politics, about public relations? Or is he really looking for a change of scenery and a better shot to win an MVP and a championship? The Bears are the ones who can force the issue. It’s a small window, but it’s one the Bears and Wilson should both try to take advantage of. Wilson has spent much of his career as a polished professional. On a team that was infamously loud and outspoken – a loudness encouraged by the coach – he was the quiet one, to the point where his teammates questioned his motives. Now, in the era of quarterback empowerment, when Watson is talking of early retirement to force Houston’s hand and Matthew Stafford was able to force a move out of Detroit, Wilson has a chance to make his move. For a man who cares so much about his legacy, how he leaves a place appears to be essential. It’s why he’s playing footsie with other teams while Watson chose to hit the burn-it-all-down button. To force a move out of Seattle, Wilson may have to follow Watson’s lead. Will he?

  • Carmelo Anthony believes winning the Dunk Contest will push Anfernee Simons towards Second Half breakout

    Melo was also extremely proud of his young teammate...

  • Russell Wilson blamed for starting Seahawks drama by former Seahawks teammate

    Is Russ in the wrong for the drama between him and the Seahawks? A couple of former NFL players think so.

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth gets incredible speech from young fan during Players practice round

    This youngster got Jordan Spieth's attention as he was walking at the Players Stadium Course — and gave him an amazing 52 seconds.

  • Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant after Nets add Blake Griffin

    Shannon Sharpe had a critical take on Kevin Durant following the Nets' acquisition of Blake Griffin.