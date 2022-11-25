Jerry Jones had conversation with Odell Beckham on Thursday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t confirm that the team has a Dec. 5 set up with free agent receiver Odell Beckham. But Jones did allow that he had a conversation with Beckham by phone on Thursday as the Cowboys’ recruitment of Beckham continues.

The Cowboys traded for Charles Haley in 1992, and the future Hall of Fame edge rusher became an important cog to the team’s three Super Bowls in four years. They added cornerback Deion Sanders in 1995, getting him to leave the 49ers and sign as a free agent with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have tried to find that player that would put them over the top since then without success and remain wanting for another Super Bowl.

Could Beckham be that player for the 2022 Cowboys?

“Well, I don’t want to make comparisons,” Jones said when asked the question, “but Odell could help us. I believe that right now. Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge here.”

The Cowboys had six different players catch passes Thursday in the 28-20 victory over the Giants led by CeeDee Lamb‘s six for 106, prompting Jones to say he feels “good about our receiving corps period, right now.”

Beckham, if he’s healthy, would help the Cowboys.

“Well, I think Odell stands on his own as far as being able to be additive, and I believe that,” Jones said. “So we’ll approach it from that standpoint.”

The last time Beckham tore his anterior cruciate ligament, he needed 11 months to return. He tore this one in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and had surgery Feb. 22.

Beckham reportedly already has received medical clearance to return to football activities.

“We’ll see. We’ll have to see,” Jones said when asked about Beckham’s knee. “I haven’t gotten the benefit of his rehab work and where he is.”

Cornerback Brandon Carr was the last big-money free agent the Cowboys signed when they agreed to a five-year, $50.1 million deal with him on the first day of free agency in 2012. Defensive end Greg Hardy was the last name player the Cowboys added in free agency who created a buzz (for more than his play) when he signed a one-year, $11.3 million in 2015.

They have not committed big money to big-name free agents from other teams in recent years.

Von Miller is among the free agents the Cowboys have missed out on signing, because other teams outbid them.

Jones admitted that Beckham’s health and Beckham’s asking price both will play a part.

“I think just the general how we make this fit, and all of that,” Jones said. “Availability is huge, but the financial part of it is really huge too.”

Jerry Jones had conversation with Odell Beckham on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk