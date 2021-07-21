Jerry Jones gets emotional, takes blame for Jimmy Johnson’s exit from Cowboys

Barry Werner
·2 min read
In this article:
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed a highly emotional side on Wednesday when meeting the media. The feelings came about big-time when Jones discussed Jimmy Johnson leaving his role as coach years ago and how the owner feels he “bleeped” up the situation up.

Jones remembered telling Barry Switzer how Johnson was gone and they were about to talk about the college football legend at Oklahoma becoming head coach of America’s team.

Switzer, as Jones tells the story, wanted nothing but to put the owner and his coach on the couch to figure things out.

Some salty language was used by Jones:

Johnson was head coach of the Cowboys from 1989-93. He is one of six in NFL history to coach consecutive Super Bowl winners, winning Super Bowl XXVII in 1992 and Super Bowl XXVIII in 1993.

Jones hired Switzer and the Cowboys won Super Bowl XXX two seasons after Johnson’s departure.

