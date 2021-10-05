Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott put in the offseason work and it’s paying dividends

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had career lows in rushing yards and yards per attempt during the 2020 season, which led him to change the way he approached the offseason.

Elliott lost weight and put in more work with his personal trainer before reporting to training camp this summer. The early on-field results have been a step in the right direction for Elliott.

He’s averaging 5.3 yards per carry and has run for four touchdowns after scoring eight times all of last season. During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Elliott’s output is a direct result of what he did since the end of last season.

“There’s no question that what you put in in spring, what you put in in training camp, that’s what you get out during the season,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “He put it in during the offseason, and it’s paying dividends for him.”

Tony Pollard‘s also off to a good start in the backfield and the Cowboys are fourth in the league in points. The passing game has helped them reach that ranking and the total package is a big reason why Dallas is on top of the NFC East through four weeks of the season.

