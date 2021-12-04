Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee injury, and it’s been a month since he has managed to gain even 50 yards in a game. But Elliott isn’t blaming his knee for his poor production, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the knee will be fine as well.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he fully expects Elliott to be able to handle a full workload for the rest of the season.

“His trainers, the people that are the closest to his health, his medical situation, they think he’s really good to go,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And, so, I don’t see after a 10-day rest here, you know, a lot of times, if you can get through games, if you can push on, then that’s better for you than sitting it out. You actually, if you have an issue, it improves if you’re able to get through and not injure it more. He certainly didn’t injure anything more last night. So, I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move on into this last part of the season.”

Whether Elliott’s knee is the reason or not, the Cowboys’ other running back, Tony Pollard, has generally outplayed Elliott this season. So the Cowboys don’t need to rush Elliott back. But Jones sounds confident that Elliott will be in good shape for the five remaining games this season and, he hopes, multiple games in the postseason.

Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott is good to go, will be full-speed for the rest of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk