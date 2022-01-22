Jerry Jones expresses frustration with Amari Cooper

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Amari Cooper
    Amari Cooper
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 contract before the 2020 season. It made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021 with a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number.

Yet, Cooper tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers (eight touchdowns). He wasn’t even the leading receiver on the team with CeeDee Lamb catching 79 passes for 1,102 yards.

Cooper also didn’t enamor himself to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by deciding not to get vaccinated. Cooper was one of only two unvaccinated players on the active roster.

In November, Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and missed two games. The Cowboys lost both.

On Friday, Jones didn’t hold back, expressing frustration with Cooper.

“How he fits in and he should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “Not half, that’s an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it when they’re going in the middle with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL.”

That doesn’t seem to bode well for Cooper’s future in Dallas, barring a pay cut.

As a practical matter, Cooper signed a two-year, $40 million deal. It allows the Cowboys to walk away with no guaranteed money and only $6 million in dead money for 2022.

“The reason those contracts are being discussed is because they have two sides to them; one’s got it coming and the other’s got to pay it,” Jones said. ”And the one that’s got it coming is going to go out and perform usually to the level of the contract. That’s usually the way I think about those contracts.”

The Cowboys have until March 20 to decide what to do with Cooper. That’s when his $20 million salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed.

Cooper admitted after the loss to the 49ers last week that he doesn’t know what his future holds but said he “hopefully” remains with the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones expresses frustration with Amari Cooper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Rams' pass rush might be only way to tackle Tom Brady, Buccaneers

    Tom Brady has seen it all on his way to collecting seven Super Bowl wins, and the Rams realize the only way to stop the Buccaneers quarterback is with a vicious pass rush.

  • Brian Daboll finishes interview with Giants

    Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll became the first candidate to interview for the Giants’ head coaching position, the team announced. It came shortly after the Giants hired Joe Schoen from the Bills as their General Manager. Daboll and Schoen worked together the past four seasons. Daboll, 46, spoke Friday evening via videoconferencing with team president [more]

  • Jerry Jones endorses Dak Prescott: He’s shown he’s a winner

    The Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract during the offseason. Only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have a higher yearly average. Yet, Prescott’s 69.3 passer rating in Sunday’s playoff loss to the 49ers was his fourth-lowest pass rating at AT&T Stadium in his career. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked immediately [more]

  • NFL playoff divisional round TV coverage maps

    Check out the weekend schedule and TV info for the four divisional-round playoff games.

  • Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale fired after 10 seasons with team

    Martindale joined the Ravens as an inside linebackers coach in 2012.

  • Cowboys should wish upon a star Alabama’s Evan Neal finds way to them

    Neal is clearly one of the draft's best tackle prospects, the one thing to figure out is in what universe he makes it to Dallas. @DiabeticTyler dives into his fim.

  • NFL betting: How to bet if you are all in on Tom Brady

    Here are some creative ways to bet the Bucs at great value.

  • Todd Bowles completes interview with Vikings

    The Vikings announced they completed an interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Friday. He is the fifth candidate to interview for the job since the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10. Bowles, 58, is his third season as the Bucs’ defensive coordinator. He and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are the two [more]

  • 49ers DE Nick Bosa cleared from concussion protocol, will play vs. Green Bay

    The 49ers won't have any big injury issues heading into Saturday's game.

  • Mahomes vs. Allen: Who you got?

    Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. It’s not only the matchup of the weekend, it’s looking like the matchup of the next decade in the NFL.

  • a Goal from New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes

    (New York Islanders) with a Goal from New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes, 01/21/2022

  • Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

    Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putinand a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border.U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY SHERMAN SAYING:"If Russia further invades Ukraine, there will be significant costs and consequences.”U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN , SAYING:"I think what you're going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades."NATO SECRETARY GENERAL, JENS STOLTENBERG, SAYING:"The risk of a conflict is real."WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI SAYING:"This is an extremely dangerous situation. We're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine."Here are three reasons why Putin feels so strongly about Ukraineand has chosen to bring the crisis to a head.1. HISTORYWith the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union,Russia lost control of 14 former republics it had previously dominated,but the loss of Ukraine was the bitterest pill.Many Russians feel a connection with Ukraine that they do not feel towards other former Soviet statesThe two had been linked since the 9th centuryand speak closely related languagesPutin has said Russians and Ukrainians were one peoplewho shared a ‘single historic and spiritual space’2. GEOPOLITICSSince the Cold War ended NATO has expanded eastwardsby taking in 14 new countries, including states that were once in the Soviet Union.For Russia - this was a threatening encroachment towards its borders. RUSSIAN PRESIDENT, VLADIMIR PUTIN, SAYING:"The build-up of the United States and NATO's forces next to the Russian borders is of great concern."While Ukraine is not a NATO memberit has a promise it will eventually get to join.Since toppling a pro-Russian president in 2014, it has moved closer to the West,and staged joint military exercises with NATO.Putin says Ukraine's growing ties with the alliance could make it a launchpad for NATO missiles targeted at Russia. He wants security guarantees from the West including the rescinding of NATO's membership promise to Kyiv. 3. PUTIN'S MINDSET AND MOTIVESAs a leader who tolerates virtually no domestic opposition,Putin has a strong aversion to revolutions in neighbouring countries that could encourage protests in Russia. Ukraine is potentially threatening for Putin if it inspires Russians with a pro-Western vision.Keeping the West guessing about a possible invasion of Ukraine has put Russia high on the international agenda and forced U.S. President Joe Biden to re-engage with Putin in a video call in December. In a recent interview Putin mourned the collapse of the Soviet Union as the demise of ‘historical Russia.’ Some analysts argue such statements suggest Putin sees Ukraine as ‘unfinished business’and wants to follow the seizure of Crimea - which boosted his popularity in Russia – to bring part or all of Ukraine back under Moscow's control.

  • What Bill Belichick told Josh Allen in Bills locker room after Allen wrecked Patriots

    Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room after last weekend's playoff game to deliver a message.

  • NFL drops trailer for Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige

    The Super Bowl is only weeks away and fans are just as excited to see the star-studded halftime show as […] The post NFL drops trailer for Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen return to practice

    TAMPA — The Bucs may not have to worry as much about how they plan to protect Tom Brady in Sunday’s NFC division playoff game against the Rams. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who could not finish the 31-15 wild-card win over the Eagles due to an ankle injury, was suited up and had no discernible limp when he walked out with a group of offensive linemen for practice Friday. That group ...

  • Former DE Jared Allen had a hilarious comment on Vikings’ coach search

    You have to love Jared Allen.

  • Film shows how Matthew Stafford brilliantly fooled Cardinals safety on 41-yard strike to Van Jefferson

    Matthew Stafford's 41-yard strike to Van Jefferson was almost a no-look pass, fooling the safety with a brilliant fake

  • San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Saturday night’s Divisional Round game

    The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennesee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional

  • Ex-Steelers QB Charlie Batch takes issue with OC Matt Canada

    Count Charlie Batch among those who are less than thrilled that the team appears likely to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

  • NFL divisional playoffs predictions: Upsets are coming in AFC and NFC

    NFL divisional playoffs predictions: The top four seeds will not advance says The Times' Sam Farmer, who predicts an upset in each conference.