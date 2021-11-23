Jerry Jones expresses frustration after Amari Cooper missed game on COVID-19 list: 'This popped us'

The Dallas Cowboys struggled offensively during the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Dallas scored just three field goals in the 19-9 loss. It was the first time all season the team failed to score a touchdown.

There was a pretty big reason for that. Two days before the contest, star receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the game. The team did not reveal whether Cooper tested positive, but players spoke openly about Cooper being unvaccinated.

Jones addressed the latter issue Tuesday, saying Cooper was not thinking about the team when he made his decision.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also expressed frustration with Amari Cooper not being vaxxed on @1053thefan: "It is a 'we' thing when you walk into the locker room. You can't win individually. This is the classic case of how it can impact a team. And this popped us. This did pop us." — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 23, 2021

Players who hit the reserve/COVID-19 list don't have to test positive to be placed on the list. If a player is unvaccinated, they can be placed on the list if they are a close contact with someone who tested positive. If Cooper tested positive, he would be required to miss 10 days under NFL protocols. That would keep Cooper from playing in the team's Week 12 game Thursday.

Cowboys lose CeeDee Lamb to concussion

The Cowboys' situation got worse during Sunday's game, as receiver CeeDee Lamb left the contest with a head injury. Lamb sustained the injury during the final minute of the second quarter. He was unable to return after halftime. Lamb finished with 3 catches for 14 yards.

It's unclear whether Lamb will be available for Thursday's game. Lamb entered the league's concussion protocol following Sunday's contest, and remains in the protocol Tuesday. He is reportedly doing better, and could return in time to play in Week 12.