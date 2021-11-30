A report late last week indicated that the Cowboys were considering resting running back Ezekiel Elliott in hopes that it would help him push through a knee injury and return to productivity, but it doesn’t look like they’re going that route.

Elliott said he prefers to manage the injury rather than resting it and he was a full participant in Monday’s practice, so the signs are that Elliott will be playing his typical role this week. More came when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

Jones said that Elliott is “practicing well” and that the team is planning to move forward with Elliott taking his usual place in the offense.

“The facts are we expect him to have a serious load against New Orleans,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com.

Tony Pollard would be in line for more work if the Cowboys were to shift gears, but it looks like status quo in the Dallas backfield this week.

Jerry Jones expects Ezekiel Elliott to carry a “serious load” against Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk