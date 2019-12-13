Jerry Jones: 'Expect an adjustment' to NFL's marijuana policy in new CBA

It remains to be seen how smoothly negotiations for the new collective bargaining agreement between NFL team owners and the NFL Players’ Association go — if they’re smooth at all.

Revenues continue to explode, hints at an 18-game regular season still pop up, and players will hopefully be better prepared this time around to financially withstand a lockout or strike to better fight for what they want.

They might not have to fight as hard for at least one thing. Maybe.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jerry Jones: ‘Expect an adjustment’

On Friday, Dallas Cowboys franchise owner/general manager Jerry Jones was on 105.3 The Fan for one of his frequent appearances, and was asked about the NFL’s prohibition on marijuana use, a question likely spurred by Major League Baseball’s announcement this week that marijuana will no longer be on its banned substances list.

Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones is a proponent of the NFL dropping its prohibition on marijuana. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Jones replied, “I think that you should expect and will expect an adjustment,” of the NFL policy, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones added that the league will adjust to be more in line with how society currently views usage. Currently, 33 states either allow recreational marijuana use or medical marijuana use.

Jones is proponent of lifting ban

Jones has been a proponent of lifting the ban in the NFL for some time; at an owners-only meeting in April 2017, Jones said he wanted the league to lift the prohibition.

He was reminded that it was part of the CBA — and also, apparently, that players would have to make one or more concession in exchange for allowing marijuana use, which only underscores owners’ position that they can’t do the right thing for players without taking something else from them.

Story continues

There are dozens of studies that show the opiates used for aches and pains NFL players deal with carry a strong risk of drug dependency, overdose and sometimes death.

The Washington Post obtained documents in 2017 showing that NFL teams average 6 to 7 pain pills or pain injections per player per week during the season.

Opiate painkillers kill over 15,000 people a year, due to overdosing. The Drug Enforcement Agency has no record of death by marijuana overdose.

Numerous former players have become outspoken advocates of using marijuana and cannabinoids to help deal with pain and even things like anxiety.

More from Yahoo Sports: