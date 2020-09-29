If Clyde Edwards-Helaire hadn’t gone to the Chiefs in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, he might have gone to the Cowboys in the second.

That’s the word from Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who said today on 105.3 The Fan that he thinks Edwards-Helaire has made the Chiefs even better than they were last year. Jones said he would have loved to pair Edwards-Helaire with Ezekiel Elliott.

“I see a team that is clicking, they’re the Super Bowl champs and they look like they got better — the running back is outstanding, I watched him live last year at LSU,” Jones said. “I loved him in the draft. I was dreaming that he might get over in the second and be where we could look at him. He’s an exceptional player.”

The Cowboys took wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th pick in the first round. With Edwards-Helaire off the board to the Chiefs with the 32nd pick, the Cowboys chose cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round.

Jerry Jones: I was dreaming we could draft Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 2 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk