Jerry Jones on draft: We should think out of the box, be contrarians

One of the talking points about this year’s draft has been that there isn’t a great deal of high-end talent available and the Cowboys appear to subscribe to that theory.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said at a Tuesday press conference that the first two rounds are “a little more thin” than in other years and that the team has 14-16 players with first-round grades. Jones said the strength of the draft is the depth available in the middle rounds and that feeling has led to speculation that more teams will want to trade down than up later this week.

That same thought process would make getting one of those top players all the more valuable, so one could read Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ answer to a question about draft strategy as a sign that the team might try to move up from No. 24 on Thursday night.

“We should be thinking out of the box. We should be contrarians,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Any trade would require the Cowboys to find a partner willing to give up their spot. If the conventional wisdom about this draft is correct, that might not be a problem.

