The Cowboys are comfortably atop the NFC East with a 6-1 record, but there’s a lot of jockeying for advantages in the NFC playoff picture to be done over the remaining weeks of the regular season.

A trade ahed of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline might be a way to help the team position itself for that fight, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t make it sound like that’s anything the Cowboys will be pushing for in the next few hours. Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the best deals usually come when other teams approach him because they’re willing to pay a premium.

The Cowboys aren’t sellers and Jones said isn’t expecting a deal to happen.

“I don’t look for us to be doing anything,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys are on track to get defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back from a broken foot and wide receiver Michael Gallup has resumed practicing on his way back from a calf injury, so the only additions are set to be internal ones in Dallas.

Jerry Jones: I don’t look for us to be doing anything at trade deadline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk