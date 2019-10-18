Jerry Jones doesn’t sound interested in Antonio Brown

The Cowboys began last season 3-4 before they pulled off a trade for Amari Cooper. If they lose to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys will begin the season with the same record.

Unlike last season, Dallas isn’t expected to bring in reinforcements after this week.

“I continually work with everybody that’s involved here to see if there’s areas where we could be better off,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “We did that last year. We did it after we lost to Washington in Washington [last year]. We got better, sitting there before I left town, and made the trade on Cooper. We made changes in the coaching staff. Now, what I am for is moving within the bounds of what’s reasonable. I am continually looking for things you can change and improve, whether it be personnel or whether it be what we’re doing with the personnel. And, yes, I spend a lot of time there.”

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin publicly urged Jones to sign free agent receiver Antonio Brown.

If Brown signs with a team, the league has intimated it would place the Pro Bowler on the Commissioner Exempt list. What amounts to an unpaid suspension for Brown would become a paid suspension.

The NFL has yet to interview Brown in connection with the pending investigation regarding claims of sexual assault and rape made against him in a civil lawsuit, Commissioner Roger Goodell said this week.

The hosts of 105.3 The Fan asked Jones specifically about the possibility of signing Brown.

“Again, I don’t want to be talking about any player,” Jones said. “I like our depth. We’ve got guys that we haven’t seen, 81 [Jon’Vea Johnson, who is on injured reserve]. We’ve got some players out there that I think give us as good a depth at receiver that we have on the squad — let me real clear about that — as I’ve seen us have in years. So, I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody, but I believe we would go with the depth we have.”