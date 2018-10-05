Jerry Jones: Dez may want back on Cowboys, but Cowboys don't want Dez

Not happening: Dez Bryant, right, expressed a desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys, but owner/GM Jerry Jones said it’s not going to happen. (AP)

Earlier this week, Dez Bryant tweeted that he’d prefer to return to the Dallas Cowboys, but would be ready to play with another team that wanted to sign him.

On Friday, Jerry Jones threw cold water on the idea of a reunion.

Not in Dallas’ best interest

Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, made his regular appearance on sports-radio station 105.3 The Fan on Friday and was asked about Bryant’s tweet.

Answer: ixnay on Ez-Day.

“We feel good about Dez and wish him the very best. Trust me, if it were in our best interests, his and ours, he’d be on the field for the Cowboys,” Jones said.

Still searching

Bryant and those close to him have been posting videos of his workouts, but he’s still searching for another job.

Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler, including as recently as 2016, but there have not been stories spelling out what went wrong between Bryant and the Cowboys beyond the team not believing he was still worth the $12.5 million he was slated to earn this season.

But Dallas isn’t exactly awash with star receivers: currently the 30th-ranked passing offense in the NFL, Cole Beasley has 16 catches to lead the team; true receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns had nine and seven, respectively.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Tom Brady throws 500th career TD in win vs. Colts

• LeBron sports Kaepernick shirt during NBA preseason

• Tim Brown: Braves understanding October’s cruelty

• Dan Wetzel: Underbelly of college hoops is being exposed

