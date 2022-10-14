Jerry Jones denies falling out with Commanders owner Daniel Snyder: 'News to me'

Jerry Jones insists that he doesn’t have any issues with Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

An ESPN report on Thursday alleged that Snyder was gathering dirt on others in the league amid investigations into him so that he could “blow up” other owners and commissioner Roger Goodell should they try to oust him from the league.

Snyder reportedly “has dirt” and “a file” on Jones, his longtime friend and Dallas Cowboys owner — though it’s unclear what information is in there.

Yet Jones, speaking on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday morning, said he wasn’t aware of anything like that. There’s no beef between him and Snyder, and he said he hasn’t heard of any owners wanting to remove Snyder.

"Anything in that [report] was news to me,'' Jones said. "I don't have those kinds of problems.''

NFL owners are set to meet on Tuesday in New York, though there is reportedly no vote scheduled on Snyder’s status in the league. It would take at least 24 owners to force Snyder out. Snyder has been the focus of several investigations into both him and his franchise, including over sexual misconduct and financial misconduct — including allegations he was hiding ticket revenue from other teams .

Jones has been close with Snyder since he purchased the Washington franchise in 1999, about a decade after Jones purchased the Cowboys.

“I’ve got a long relationship with Dan,” Jones said on the radio. “It’s certainly a competitive one on the field and one that is a part of the NFL.”

It’s unclear what is in Snyder’s file on Jones, if it indeed exists, but Jones’ past alleged problems haven’t bothered other owners much. He reportedly settled with four cheerleaders over voyeurism allegations and had a lawsuit, that was later dropped, filed against him by a woman claiming he was her father .

Yet according to ESPN , Jones’ support of Snyder is disappearing. Jones reportedly told confidants recently that he “might not be able” to protect Snyder for much longer. Others have said that “Snyder’s already lost Jerry,” and that Snyder has “badmouthed” Jones recently.

Story continues

While Jones declined to comment to ESPN for the story, and didn’t confirm any of their reported rift, he noted that the two have a long history together — one he thinks is rare in their elite club.

"[Friendships among owners are not normal] because of the competitive aspect and what it means to individual owners to compete and represent those various NFL teams," Jones said on the radio. "It's not a natural partnership at all. But that still doesn't mean you don't have a lot of respect for owners, and I do."