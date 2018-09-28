Jerry Jones defends Cowboys, says he sees similarities to Rams' offense

Jerry Jones, the most talkative owner in the NFL, was on his weekly radio show on Friday and made an interesting claim: that his Dallas Cowboys’ offense is similar to that of the Rams.

To be clear, he meant the Los Angeles Rams, not the Colorado State Rams.

‘I don’t think it’s a reach’

As they put the finishing touches on preparations for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Lions, the Cowboys are one of the worst offensive teams in the league. They’ve scored 41 total points in three games (one win, two losses), are 30th in the league in yards per game and 31st in third downs.

Stand by your team: Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he sees similarities between his team’s offense and the Rams’ explosive offense. (AP)

The Rams, even before Thursday night’s explosive win over Minnesota, were third in yards per game and first in third downs, averaging 34 points per game to Dallas’ 13.7.

Though he said he didn’t watch Los Angeles’ 38-31 win over the Vikings, which saw the Rams rack up 556 yards of offense, Jones, who is also the Cowboys’ general manager, believes his team could do that too.

“When I look at what we might be able to do and put my finger on personnel, and then move up to what I know we want to do with our personnel, I see that – I don’t think that it’s reaching to think that maybe we could approach that kind of productivity. When I look at what they are as a team, I have visions of being like that,” Jones said.

Host is dubious

After asking Jones about the Cowboys’ matchup with Detroit, show host Mike Bacsik of 105.3 The Fan circled back to Jones’ comment about the Dallas offense potentially being as good as the Rams’.

“So your expectations of the Dallas Cowboys offense is that they start scoring in the 30-point range on a consistent basis like the Rams do,” Bacsik said.

Jones wasn’t fond of the comment.

“This is a perfect example, and I hope — I’m smiling at how you could take the statements I just made and develop that kind of conjecture to what I’m saying. I didn’t say that,” Jones said. “You asked me about the Rams, how they played Thursday night. You asked me for when I see the Rams do I see the Cowboys doing something and you’re going to take that all the way to 35 points a game and that’s what I’m going to read about tomorrow. That’s (expletive).

“So, the whole point I’m saying is I can see similarities, I can see talent similarities, I can see the quality of player similarities with a lot of their offense.”

No similarities ‘at all’

Bacsik said he doesn’t see any similarities “at all” and many Cowboys fans don’t either.

“That’s why you’re doing radio and they’re doing the coaching,” Jones said. “My point is, you’re absolutely right. I’m frustrated with that question because you put it in my mouth and I didn’t say that.

“What I’m saying is that if you match up us against the Rams, which happened to have played last night, then I can show you some similarities and I can answer your questions as to why Rams would even come out of my mouth. We all know that if you do not execute, if you drop the ball, if you fumble the ball, we all know those things can dramatically change [the outcome of a game].

“No, I’m not saying that our team should be doing 35 points a game, 30 points a game, or anything. I’m just saying that I can look at a team like the Rams and not think, ‘Oh, but for some day we might have that kind of team.’ I don’t see it that far.”

Jones, of course, praised his team’s offensive line, and while that group hasn’t been as dominant as it has been in recent years, he can at least hang his hat on that.

