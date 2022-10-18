Jerry Jones: Daniel Snyder discussion more of a media thing than an internal thing

Josh Alper
·1 min read

NFL owners are meeting in New York on Tuesday and PFT reported on Sunday that there’s “no doubt” that the turmoil around Commanders owner Daniel Snyder would be a talking point even if it isn’t on the official agenda.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a different opinion about how things would play out during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“No, I don’t think that’ll be something discussed today,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “That’s more a media thing than it is an internal thing. . . . No, I don’t think that’ll be a highlighted item at all.”

A recent report from ESPN indicated that Snyder had lost Jones’ support, but Jones denied that was the case. Other owners may feel differently about Snyder and the need to discuss his future in the NFL, but it’s unclear if there will be enough people in that camp for there to be serious action taken against the Commanders owner.

