Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott’s thumb is going to be less of a factor by the week

Dak Prescott returned to the lineup Sunday, his first action since the season opener. He had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12 and needed six weeks before he could grip the football and spin it.

The Cowboys quarterback went 19-of-25 for 207 yards and a touchdown. He got better as the game went along, going 10-of-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

“If there is [rust], as that game went along, he went in that [positive] direction. He went in that direction. He did not digress,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. He went in that direction and my opinion is, anything that he had to deal with relative to not having been out there for give games, this game he will address that. He’s the kind of player, he’s the kind of quarterback that can take he wasn’t satisfied with and he can improve on that from game to game. He can do that from practice to practice.”

Jones said Prescott’s thumb will continue to be less of a factor as time goes by.

“Absolutely has no adverse aspects to it,” Jones said. “That hand will be better, if it needed to be next week, or better tomorrow than it was this past week. I think you are going to see that more and more not be a factor if there’s not a reinjury someplace.”

Prescott did not return to full practices until last week, so he should continue to improve as he knocks the rust off from five weeks without game action.

