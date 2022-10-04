When Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s win over the Commanders that he doesn’t know whether quarterback Dak Prescott can play in Week Five against the Rams, Jones said Dak’s return hinges on the ability to grip and control the ball without pain.

Five days from the next game, Dak is still struggling to do what he needs to do to play.

Asked on 105.3 The Fan whether Dak can currently grip the ball, Jones said (via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports), “No, not well enough to play.”

Still, even with Cooper Rush winning games in Dak’s absence, Jones isn’t thinking about making a quarterback switch, even though he mused about having a “dilemma” at the position.

Asked whether there are any number of wins that Rush can manage to keep Dak on the bench indefinitely, Jones said (via Epstein), “No. No. As I see it right today.”

Of course, Jones could see it a different way if Rush beats the Rams in Week Five. Or the Eagles on Sunday night in Week Six.

Regardless, it’s the proverbial “good problem to have.” And it’s not yet a problem. Dak is clearly the better option at quarterback. But winning games is universal, and Rush is presiding over a team that is indeed winning games.

That may not give Rush the long-term job, but it could prompt the Cowboys to slow-play Dak’s return until he’s truly 100 percent.

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott can’t grip the ball well enough to play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk